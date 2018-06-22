Joe Jordano resigns as baseball coach

Joe Jordano resigned as head coach of Pitt’s baseball team Thursday night, according to a report from the Post-Gazette. An official announcement from the University is expected Friday.

Though the team never made it to the NCAA tournament during his 21 years at Pitt, Jordano sets the record for most wins during any Pitt Baseball coach’s time in the program with an overall record of 588-522-2 over his two-decade tenure.

The 2017-18 was the Panthers’ most successful season under Jordano. They finished with a 29-26 record — the most wins in a single season since joining the ACC in 2013. Pitt went on to beat No. 8 Georgia Tech and No. 1 North Carolina in the ACC Baseball Championship, making it to the ACC semifinal for the first time in program history.

Prior to his resignation, Jordano took to Twitter to express his excitement for next year’s season.

Really excited about the 2018-19 season. Look forward to leading this group. Very talented SA’s combined with an incredible work ethics will produce great results. Improving every day. Greatness does not rest. #H2P — Coach Joe Jordano (@CoachJordano) June 15, 2018

Jordano’s replacement will be the seventh head coach hire by Athletic Director Heather Lyke in less than two years on the job.



