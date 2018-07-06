Board of trustees unanimously votes to rename Parran Hall

The plaque outside of Parran Hall was removed after the University announced its decision to rename the building for the Graduate School of Public Health. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)

After a long campaign of petitions, special committees and Chancellor recommendations, the main building for Pitt’s Graduate School of Public Health will no longer be named after Thomas Parran Jr., a former Pitt dean who presided over the infamous and racist Tuskegee and Guatemalan syphilis experiments during his time as U.S. surgeon general.

Pitt’s Board of Trustees, a governing body of 36 voting members which oversees all university activities, voted unanimously on Friday to remove Parran’s name, although no new name has been picked for the building on DeSoto Street.

Thomas Parran had a checkered past. Besides helping establish the Graduate School of Public Health in 1948 and acting as surgeon general from 1936 to 1948, he was also a founding member of the World Health Organization and a pioneer in treating sexually transmitted diseases. Following his passing in 1968, the American Sexually Transmitted Diseases Association (ASTDA) established a Lifetime Achievement award named after him in 1972.

But similar to Pitt’s board of trustees, the ASTDA ultimately voted to rename the award in 2013 after Parran was linked to two notorious experiments in the field of public health during his time as surgeon general.

During the Tuskegee syphilis experiments, American researchers observed and withheld treatment from hundreds African-American men suffering naturally from the disease in Alabama from 1932 to 1972. Parran is also now tied to the Guatemalan experiments. During these experiments, which lasted from 1946 to 1948, American researchers intentionally exposed more than 1,300 Guatemalan prisoners and mental institution patients to venereal diseases from 1946 to 1948.

The exact breadth of his involvement in these experiments is not clear. Evidence suggests that while he did not perform the experiments, he supported them with funding and followed their progress.

Student reactions expressed mixed reaction concerning the name change. According to senior africana studies and english writing major Karee-Anne Rogers, the board was right to decide to change the name.

“I am going to be on the Diversity and Inclusion Committee this year…its important to me that not only do students get involved and put pressure on administrators to change things but that administrators who believe in us and listen to us put pressure on each other,” she said.

Going forward with changing the name of the hall is sure to be easy, Rogers said, since the University has plenty of notable alumni to choose from.

“There has to be some alumnus who, although living in a world living fraught with issues, made history without doing anything as bad as unethical STD experiments,” she said.

But junior emergency medicine major Kimberly Bushwa felt that before the board could vote to change the name, Parran’s role in the experiments needed to be more clearly defined.

“I feel that if he did intentionally take place in the studies, then it should be removed,” she said. “But until that’s really known we shouldn’t mar his position as first dean of the School of Public Health or as surgeon general until more information is known about his role.”

Since the board already decided to rename the hall, the University should instead try to explore both the good and bad in Parran in the future, Bushwa said.

“I feel like what’s done is done, and if they are renaming it then people should talk about his past and his impact,” she said. “Use it as a talking point and not just completely erase him from Pitt.”



printPrint