Photos: Pitt Football vs. Georgia Tech

Close Redshirt senior running back Qadree Ollison (30) celebrates after completing Pitt's first touchdown against Georgia Tech. Thomas Yang

Redshirt senior running back Qadree Ollison (30) celebrates after completing Pitt's first touchdown against Georgia Tech.





On a sunny Saturday afternoon, Pitt fans witnessed a complete turn-around of Panther football. Exhibiting a major improvement from last week’s game against Penn State, the Panthers showed promise both offensively and defensively in a home game against Georgia Tech — maintaining a consistent lead throughout the game. Leave a comment.