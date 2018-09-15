Photos: Pitt Football vs. Georgia Tech

The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Redshirt senior running back Qadree Ollison (30) celebrates after completing Pitt's first touchdown against Georgia Tech.

Thomas Yang

Redshirt senior running back Qadree Ollison (30) celebrates after completing Pitt's first touchdown against Georgia Tech.

By Sarah Cutshall and Thomas Yang
September 15, 2018

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, Pitt fans witnessed a complete turn-around of Panther football. Exhibiting a major improvement from last week’s game against Penn State, the Panthers showed promise both offensively and defensively in a home game against Georgia Tech — maintaining a consistent lead throughout the game.

Sarah Cutshall
Fans cheer from the student section before Saturday’s football game against Georgia Tech.

Thomas Yang
Redshirt senior running back Qadree Ollison slips through Georgia Tech’s defensive line before completing his first touchdown against Georgia Tech.

Sarah Cutshall
Redshirt senior running back Qadree Ollison (30) runs the ball before completing a Pitt’s first touchdown against Georgia Tech.

Sarah Cutshall
Junior defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) focuses on Georgia Tech senior quarterback Taquon Marshall (16) after an attempted tackle by redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Rashad Weaver (17).

Sarah Cutshall
Pitt’s defensive line celebrates.

Thomas Yang
Senior running back Darrin Hall (22) leaps over Georgia Tech senior linebacker Brant Mitchell (51) while carrying the ball.

Sarah Cutshall
Senior running back Darrin Hall (22) carries the ball.

Thomas Yang
Redshirt senior running back Qadree Ollison (30)celebrates his second touchdown against Georgia Tech.

Thomas Yang
Redshirt senior defensive back Phillipie Motley (32) carries the ball after recovering a Georgia Tech fumble.

