Photos: Pitt Football vs. Georgia Tech

By Sarah Cutshall and Thomas Yang
September 15, 2018
On a sunny Saturday afternoon, Pitt fans witnessed a complete turn-around of Panther football. Exhibiting a major improvement from last week’s game against Penn State, the Panthers showed promise both offensively and defensively in a home game against Georgia Tech — maintaining a consistent lead throughout the game.
Fans cheer from the student section before Saturday’s football game against Georgia Tech.
Redshirt senior running back Qadree Ollison slips through Georgia Tech’s defensive line before completing his first touchdown against Georgia Tech.
Redshirt senior running back Qadree Ollison (30) runs the ball before completing a Pitt’s first touchdown against Georgia Tech.
Junior defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) focuses on Georgia Tech senior quarterback Taquon Marshall (16) after an attempted tackle by redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Rashad Weaver (17).
Pitt’s defensive line celebrates.
Senior running back Darrin Hall (22) leaps over Georgia Tech senior linebacker Brant Mitchell (51) while carrying the ball.
Senior running back Darrin Hall (22) carries the ball.
Redshirt senior running back Qadree Ollison (30)celebrates his second touchdown against Georgia Tech.
Redshirt senior defensive back Phillipie Motley (32) carries the ball after recovering a Georgia Tech fumble.
