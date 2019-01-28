Water pipe breaks in WPU

The water in the William Pitt Union is expected to be turned back on by Monday afternoon.

The William Pitt Union is without running water after a water main leak on Sunday.

Pitt spokesperson Joe Miksch said on Monday water service would be restored by 7 p.m.

He added that the Pitt-owned main is about 60 years old, and is scheduled for replacement in coming years, but did know the exact timeframe.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority spokesperson Mora McLaughlin said the authority assisted in administering the water main’s shutdown, but Pitt was responsible for repairs.

In a press release, WPU Building Manager Allie Chornick said the building will continue to operate per its usual hours, but restrooms will not be functioning.

“Facility occupants will need to utilize adjacent buildings for restrooms,” Chornick said in a press release. “The driveway will also be off limits in the event City workers need to access it.”

Dining services on the ground floor have been closed as of Monday morning.