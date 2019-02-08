Poetry | Reflections

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I’ve always been afraid of heights

Until the day like any other

When I saw the most magnificent of sights

Walking along, as I often do

My gaze fell down to the sidewalk puddles

And suddenly I saw a strange new sight under my shoe

The limbs of the trees danced in the water

Soon, I realized they were bending under my feet

I began to skip across branches, as nimble as an otter

The world had turned upside down

Clouds passed by weightlessly beneath me

I could only smile as I floated above town

But the world couldn’t stay upside down

Once the puddles ended, I was tossed back to earth

To remain right side up until sundown

I have always been afraid of heights

Until the day that wasn’t so ordinary after all

The memory of this trip into the sky destroys all fright

No longer do I fear

What has been proven so beautiful

I can’t help but think, now it all seems so clear