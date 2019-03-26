Grad students will decide union question starting April 15
March 25, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Not long after the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board recognized the Pitt Grad Student Union’s right to form a union, dates for the election were released.
PLRB announced on Thursday the dates and times of polling locations on campus. The election is intended to allow more than 2,000 graduate students to vote to join a union. In order to form a union, a simple majority of the grad student population, or more than 50 percent, needs to vote yes.
The week of April 15, we'll finally be able to VOTE YES for OUR UNION! Click the date that fits your schedule best & make a plan to vote.
Apr. 15: https://t.co/l6U6AH2bi3
Apr. 16: https://t.co/JDhKvKDMvO
Apr.17: https://t.co/ZEnpVw1WSM
Apr. 18: https://t.co/CYvRjihUJh pic.twitter.com/egrAJ7nqWS
— Pitt Grad Union (@PittGrads) March 21, 2019
Election voting will take place the week of April 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various locations on campus.
- April 15: Posvar Hall, Posvar Suites, second floor
- April 16: Posvar Hall, Posvar Suites, second floor
- April 17: O’Hara Ballroom, second floor
- April 18: O’Hara Ballroom, second floor
These locations were selected despite attempted pushes from Pitt to have the election held on upper campus in the Biomedical Science Tower or Benedum Hall.
In addition, an information session with Vice Provost Nathan Urban will be held today from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in David Lawrence Hall, room 120, as a means of answering questions regarding the election process and unionization.
TEXT HERE
Leave a comment.
Joanna Li is the News Editor at The Pitt News. From Indiana, PA, Li began at TPN in the fall of 2017 as a culture writer and was briefly the assistant...