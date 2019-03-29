The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Poetry | Brass Knuckles for a Demon

Eli Savage | Contributing Editor

By Delilah Bourque, Senior Staff Columnist
March 28, 2019

I keep my keys between my knuckles, weapons
for walking home on a dark night
to fight a demon of my own creation.

And I’m reminded of that summer
when I clench my fist
to keep my keys between my knuckles, weapons.

Every now and again I look to the stars because they are wiser than me,
and perhaps they’d have some advice — if I listened hard enough
to fight a demon of my own creation.

I used to be afraid, before that night.
I used to think it was silly and now
I keep my keys between my knuckles, weapons.

I get in my own way sometimes,
but don’t we all
fight demons of our own creation?

There’s a ghost in the attic
and a living skeleton in the closet.
I keep my keys between my knuckles, weapons
to fight a demon of my own creation.

About the Writer
Delilah Bourque, Staff Writer

