Poetry | Brass Knuckles for a Demon
March 28, 2019
I keep my keys between my knuckles, weapons
for walking home on a dark night
to fight a demon of my own creation.
And I’m reminded of that summer
when I clench my fist
to keep my keys between my knuckles, weapons.
Every now and again I look to the stars because they are wiser than me,
and perhaps they’d have some advice — if I listened hard enough
to fight a demon of my own creation.
I used to be afraid, before that night.
I used to think it was silly and now
I keep my keys between my knuckles, weapons.
I get in my own way sometimes,
but don’t we all
fight demons of our own creation?
There’s a ghost in the attic
and a living skeleton in the closet.
I keep my keys between my knuckles, weapons
to fight a demon of my own creation.