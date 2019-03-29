Poetry | Brass Knuckles for a Demon

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

I keep my keys between my knuckles, weapons

for walking home on a dark night

to fight a demon of my own creation.

And I’m reminded of that summer

when I clench my fist

to keep my keys between my knuckles, weapons.

Every now and again I look to the stars because they are wiser than me,

and perhaps they’d have some advice — if I listened hard enough

to fight a demon of my own creation.

I used to be afraid, before that night.

I used to think it was silly and now

I keep my keys between my knuckles, weapons.

I get in my own way sometimes,

but don’t we all

fight demons of our own creation?

There’s a ghost in the attic

and a living skeleton in the closet.

I keep my keys between my knuckles, weapons

to fight a demon of my own creation.