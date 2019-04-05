Poetry | An ode to the molds of my mind
12:16 am
I think the way I do
In honor of every girl
That used my shoulders
To reach the highest shelf
And every boy
That used the reflection
In my bulging eyes
To see themselves more clearly
I think the way I do
In tribute to those
That have decid ed
That dimming every switch
Hurts less
Than being blinded
By the glare
I think the way I do
For every human
That uses cement as their bed frame
The sharp pain of starvation
A familiar feeling
While others glide by
Too engulfed by a screen
To even bat an eye
I think the way I do
For every baby
That was left crying
For just a little too long
Or every mother
That has to lead
While still searching
I think the way I do
Even while everything that surrounds me
Has begged me not to
Placing a single finger upon my mouth
To suppress any opposing sound
For the fear of progression
Is enough to silence a whole damned nation