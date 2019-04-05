Poetry | An ode to the molds of my mind

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close



I think the way I do

In honor of every girl

That used my shoulders

To reach the highest shelf

And every boy

That used the reflection

In my bulging eyes

To see themselves more clearly

I think the way I do

In tribute to those

That have decid ed

That dimming every switch

Hurts less

Than being blinded

By the glare

I think the way I do

For every human

That uses cement as their bed frame

The sharp pain of starvation

A familiar feeling

While others glide by

Too engulfed by a screen

To even bat an eye

I think the way I do

For every baby

That was left crying

For just a little too long

Or every mother

That has to lead

While still searching

I think the way I do

Even while everything that surrounds me

Has begged me not to

Placing a single finger upon my mouth

To suppress any opposing sound

For the fear of progression

Is enough to silence a whole damned nation