Student struck by lamp post
2:34 pm
A lamp post outside of the Chevron Science Center fell to the ground Friday, striking a Pitt student.
The student is currently in the emergency room as a result of the event, and the cause of the incident is unknown.
“A male student was struck on the foot by a fallen light pole Friday afternoon on the corner of University Drive and Parkman Avenue,” University spokesperson Kevin Zwick said. “He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and Student Affairs is reaching out to offer assistance.”
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
