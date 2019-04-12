The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Student struck by lamp post

By Joanna Li, News Editor
2:34 pm

A lamp post outside of the Chevron Science Center fell to the ground Friday, striking a Pitt student.

The student is currently in the emergency room as a result of the event, and the cause of the incident is unknown.

“A male student was struck on the foot by a fallen light pole Friday afternoon on the corner of University Drive and Parkman Avenue,” University spokesperson Kevin Zwick said. “He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and Student Affairs is reaching out to offer assistance.”

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

