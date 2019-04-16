Commencement ceremony speakers announced

Dereck Hogan, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, will speak at the undergraduate class of 2019’s commencement ceremony.

Dereck Hogan, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, will speak at the undergraduate class of 2019’s commencement ceremony.

Dereck Hogan, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, will speak at the undergraduate class of 2019’s commencement ceremony.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Pitt announced on Monday the commencement speakers for the graduate and undergraduate ceremonies.

The graduate ceremony will take place on April 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center. Allegheny County Executive Richard Fitzgerald will be the speaker. Fitzgerald was elected to represent District 11 in the inaugural County Council in 1999 and is currently serving his second term as county executive.

The undergraduate ceremony will take place on April 28 at 1 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center. The speaker for the event is Dereck Hogan, U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Moldova. Hogan graduated in 1995 from Pitt after studying politics, philosophy and economics, and he began serving as an American diplomat in 1997. He received the position of ambassador to the Eastern European Republic of Moldova in 2018.