Police: Woman who used bear spray at Pitt also hit two buses

A 28-year old woman who allegedly used bear spray in a Pitt building on May 20 is also accused of striking two Port Authority buses on two different days, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Mary Siegert has been charged with four criminal counts for the two bus incidents, in addition to the eight criminal counts for the Pitt incident.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Post-Gazette, Siegert was seen releasing bear spray on a bus on May 20 at around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Penn Avenue and 10th Street Downtown. At least two people were sickened and the bus was stopped to air out, the complaint said. She is said to have left the bus and then used bear spray again in Pitt’s Eureka Building on Forbes Avenue later that day.

Siegert is also accused of releasing bear spray on a bus on May 15 at around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Fifth and Oakland avenues in Oakland. Port Authority spokesperson Adam Brandolph told the Post-Gazette seven people were sickened by the spray and were treated by paramedics at the scene. As of Thursday, it is unclear why Siegert was not charged for the May 15 incident.

Siegert did not post $5,000 bail after being arrested for the Pitt incident and is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Her preliminary hearing will be held on June 3.