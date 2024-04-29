SGB releases statement in support of Pitt Gaza solidarity encampment

Student Government Board released a statement on Sunday “regarding the Pitt Gaza solidarity encampment,” in which the board offered its support for student advocacy on campus and expressed solidarity with the protest taking place.

“We condemn University investment into genocide and any association with entities furthering Israel’s endless abuse and murder of Palestinians,” SGB said in the statement posted on Instagram. “We call on the University of Pittsburgh to listen to encampment student organizers, divest from Israel and aid Palestinians.”

The sit-in protest, which began on Tuesday, involved hundreds of community members advocating for Pitt to “divest from any entity associated with the Israel apartheid regime.” On Sunday, the protestors hosted a rally in front of the Cathedral of Learning. Two protestors were arrested and later released.

SGB’s statement reiterated the protestors’ demands for divestment and public acknowledgment of genocide perpetrated by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza. The statement also demanded that the University respect the protestors and their encampment.

“We vehemently denounce any action to forcibly remove members of the encampment,” the statement read. “We encourage the right to protest on campus for any and all student groups.”





