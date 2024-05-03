The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Woman dead after large steel cylinder rolled away from Petersen Events Center construction site
By Spencer Levering, News Editor • May 3, 2024
SGB releases statement in support of Pitt Gaza solidarity encampment
By Abby Lipold, News Editor • April 29, 2024
Pitt faculty union reaches agreement with university administration 
By Abby Lipold, Assistant News Editor • April 28, 2024
Column | A thank you to student journalists
By Betul Tuncer, Editor-in-Chief • April 27, 2024
TPN thanks, says goodbye to senior editors
By The Pitt News Staff April 26, 2024

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Woman dead after large steel cylinder rolled away from Petersen Events Center construction site
By Spencer Levering, News Editor • May 3, 2024
SGB releases statement in support of Pitt Gaza solidarity encampment
By Abby Lipold, News Editor • April 29, 2024
Pitt faculty union reaches agreement with university administration 
By Abby Lipold, Assistant News Editor • April 28, 2024
Column | A thank you to student journalists
By Betul Tuncer, Editor-in-Chief • April 27, 2024
TPN thanks, says goodbye to senior editors
By The Pitt News Staff April 26, 2024

Woman dead after large steel cylinder rolled away from Petersen Events Center construction site

By Spencer Levering, News Editor
May 3, 2024

A woman died after she was hit by a large cylindrical steel drum that rolled away from the construction site by the Petersen Events Center on May 3.

The woman was walking with her colleagues when the cylinder rolled down the construction site, broke through construction fencing and struck her on the sidewalk, according to a statement from Pittsburgh Public Safety Public Information Officer Emily Bourne. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene at 10:45 a.m.

“The City of Pittsburgh and Occupational Safety and Health Administration will lead the investigation with the full support of the University,” said University spokesperson Jared Stonesifer in a statement. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim.”

Stonesifer said “no other injuries have been reported” due to this incident and added that LifeSolutions and the University Counseling Center are available to support University community members.
About the Contributor
Spencer Levering, Senior Staff Writer
Support College Journalism - Click to Donate

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in