Audrey Murrell named acting dean of Honors College

Audrey Murrell has been named acting dean of the University Honors College, or UHC, effective June 17, according to an email sent to College of Business Administration students.

Murrell, who will be the first African-American and first woman to hold the UHC dean title, currently serves as associate dean of CBA and director of the David Berg Center for Ethics and Leadership. She has received numerous awards, including the Mayor’s Citizen Service Award from the City of Pittsburgh, the Chancellor’s Distinguished Public and Community Service Award from Pitt, and has served on the boards of several nonprofits in recent years, including the American Red Cross, Family Services of Western Pennsylvania and the Women and Girls Foundation.

The appointment follows the June 1 departure of current UHC dean Brian Primack, who will be the dean of the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas starting July 1.

Murrell said in the email she was proud of her time at CBA, and has enjoyed working with business students.

“I will always treasure my time at Pitt Business and am extremely proud of what our school has accomplished,” Murrell said. “We have grown into a Top 25 business school with a national reputation for academic excellence, career outcomes, and global programs.”

In a separate email, CBA Dean Arjang Assad said Murrell has had a significant impact on CBA in recent years, and wishes her well in her new role.

“A wonderful next step for Audrey, this announcement also signals a major loss to our school,” Assaid said. “In her role as Associate Dean at CBA, Audrey has led our undergraduate college to attain increasingly higher national rankings; and implemented an impressive series of bold initiatives to enrich the undergraduate experience in business.”

Assaid said an interim leadership plan will be announced in the near future while a nationwide search is underway for Murrell’s replacement.

In an email from Provost Cudd to Pitt’s Council of Deans, which was included in Assad’s message, Cudd said Murrell’s past experiences make her “ideal” for the position.

“Audrey’s exceptional experience and far-reaching scholarship make her ideal for her new role in the University Honors College, where innovation and mentoring are key to the success of our students,” Cudd said in the email. “From start to finish, she possesses the leadership qualities to further advance the scope and mission of the college.