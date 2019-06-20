Milling, paving operations to affect Oakland traffic

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Motorists, watch out — Forbes Avenue will be a little less spacious this weekend.

PennDOT District 11 announced in a press release Thursday that milling and paving operations on Forbes will reduce the length of the avenue running between Craft Avenue and South Craig Street to a single lane of traffic. This will occur 8 p.m. Friday night through 6 a.m. Monday morning, weather permitting.

​Parking on Forbes Avenue will be prohibited.

The eastbound I-376 off-ramp (Exit 72A) to Forbes Avenue/Oakland will also be closed during this period. Motorists traveling from Pittsburgh can use the ramp from the Boulevard of the Allies to Forbes Avenue. A single-lane of traffic on Forbes Avenue will be maintained from the Boulevard of Allies ramp to Craft Avenue. Motorists on eastbound I-376 wanting to use the ramp will be detoured.

PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Forbes Avenue traffic advisories and construction updates. Those interested can enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Forbes Avenue” in the subject line.

Posted Ramp Detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A)

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed off-ramp

Take the Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74) off-ramp

Turn left onto Forward Avenue and follow to Murray Avenue

Bear left onto Murray Avenue and follow to Forbes Avenue

Turn left onto Forbes Avenue and follow to Bellefield Avenue

Turn right onto Bellefield Avenue and follow to Fifth Avenue

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue and follow to Craft Avenue

Turn left onto Craft Avenue and follow to Forbes Avenue

End detour