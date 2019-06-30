Police respond to attempted burglary on Oakland Avenue

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Pitt police alerted students Sunday to an attempted off-campus burglary that occurred in the early hours of the morning.

According to a crime alert sent early Sunday afternoon, Pitt police assisted the city police department in responding to a burglary in the 400 block of Oakland Avenue at 12:48 a.m. Sunday. According to the alert, the person who reported the incident said someone tried to climb through her unlocked bedroom window, fleeing when she screamed.

Pitt police reported no injuries and signs of forced entry, and said nothing had been taken from the residence. Police have no description of the suspect.

The crime alert requested that anyone with information related to the incident call the Pittsburgh Police Department, Zone 4, at (412) 422-6520 and reference CCR number 19-127826 or call Pitt police at (412) 624-2121 and reference report number 19-02084.