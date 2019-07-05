Student organizations call for expulsion of Pitt student who sent violent, racist threats

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Leaders of several Pitt student organizations sent a letter to Pitt administrators Friday morning calling for the expulsion of Ethan Kozak, a rising junior political science major, according to a tweet sent Friday afternoon.

The tweet was posted by Pitt’s Black Action Society and contains a copy of the letter, which was signed by Zechariah Brown, president of Pitt’s Student Government Board, and the president and vice president of both the Black Action Society and the Rainbow Alliance, among others. According to Brown, the letter was sent to Chancellor Patrick Gallagher, Provost Ann Cudd, Vice Provost and Dean of Students Kenyon Bonner and Senior Vice Chancellor for Engagement Kathy Humphrey.

Kozak admitted earlier this week to sending racist and threatening Snapchat messages to D.J. Matthews, a 20-year-old Pittsburgh resident who is not a Pitt student. Matthews posted screenshots of the messages on Twitter on June 26.

In the screenshots, messages from Kozak include threats to shoot Matthews, who is black, “legally… just like George Zimmerman,” and use derogatory language such as the “n-word” repeatedly. Zimmerman shot and killed Trayvon Martin, an unarmed, 17-year-old black Floridian, in February 2012.

“I thought all this sh*t was in the past, but it seems like it’s not,” Matthews said in the tweet. “We have no more room for racist a**holes so if you ain’t got something nice to say don’t say it.”

Kozak initially denied having sent the messages, claiming someone had taken or hacked into his phone, but later admitted he sent them to Matthews in a fit of anger. Kozak said on June 30 he had been placed on interim suspension and would be meeting with the Dean of Students, Kenyon Bonner, this week. He also said in an email sent on June 30 he is meeting with the University’s Office of Student Conduct. The University would not confirm these claims.

The letter from the student organizations said members of Pitt’s black community had been discussing Kozak’s messages, and were outraged.

“His use of racist, homophobic words including ‘cotton picking n****r’ and ‘f****t,’ inhibit the mission of the University’s Code of Conduct,” the letter said. “Allowing Kozak to return to campus would be a glaring mistake as he would remain an ongoing threat to Black students.”

Kozak declined to comment on the letter in a Friday phone call.

The letter also asserts the Student Code of Conduct does not properly address students who “incite violence” against other students on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, national origin, sexual orientation, or certain other classifications — none of the conduct’s 40 violations specifically mention these classifications.

To remedy this, the letter called for the University to develop a “strict policy” for these types of situations.

“Clearly outlining the qualifications of hate speech, how it differs from free speech, the steps the University would then take to address the incident and the repercussions a student or faculty member may face, would make clear to students that their health and safety is being prioritized by the University,” the letter said.

The letter also said the University should provide statements that directly address incidents of discrimination and harassment, as opposed to “automated” statements.

“When a Pitt student makes hateful comments and threatens the life of another student on the basis of their skin color, we would prefer that the University provide a response that directly addresses the incident,” the letter said. “At the bare minimum we would like the statement released by Pitt to ‘call a spade a spade’ and acknowledge the issue at hand.”

The University’s Twitter account, @PittTweet, responded to Matthews’ screenshots of Kozak’s messages the day they were posted, calling the content of the messages “contrary to the University’s core values.” Pitt responded again the following day, June 27, calling the messages “offensive and egregious” and said the University and law enforcement were taking “appropriate responsive action.”

Joe Miksch, a Pitt spokesperson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter’s demands, or whether Kozak is involved in any disciplinary actions.

The following 27 individuals signed the letter:

Jordan Fields, student leader

Edenis Augustin, president of National Panhellenic Council

Jenea Lyles, president of Black Action Society

Diamond Buadu, vice president of Black Action Society

Mabel Amara, president of Anointed Steps of Faith

Nia Henry, vice president of Anointed Steps of Faith

Theresa Lim, vice president of external affairs of Asian Students Alliance

Robby Holiday, Black Men’s Collective

Dakota Arnold, BRIDGES

Abigail Coombs, president of Carribean and Latin American Student Association

Dara Broadnax, president of Ignite: InterVarsity’s Black Campus Movement

Janet Canady, National Society of Black Engineers

Jessica Sprouse, Nursing Students Association

Liam Ruby, president of the Interfraternity Council

Alexis Gilhorski, president of Collegiate Panhellenic Association

Evelyn Okorie, president of Pre Medical Organization for Minority Students

Ruby Barone, president of Rainbow Alliance

Cassie Paterson, vice president of Rainbow Alliance

Daphny Milord, president of RISE

Daniel Rudy, president of Resident Student Association

Nneoma Uzoukwu, vice president of RISE

Leah Johnson, Some of God’s Children Gospel Choir

Zechariah Brown, president of Student Government Board

Jahari Mercer, former executive vice president of Student Government Board

Morgan Ottley, member of Student Government Board’s Allocations Committee and BRIDGES

Mica House, member of Student Government Board’s Allocations Committee and Pathfinders

Cedric Humphrey, member of Student Government Board