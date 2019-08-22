Calling all audiophiles: Pittsburgh’s best record stores

Despite the rise of streaming platforms and other accessible forms of finding music, record collecting has seen a recent resurgence. Peer into any Urban Outfitters and fresh pressings of classic hit records reside alongside vinyls of some of the hottest modern artists of today.

Any Pittsburghers who’ve fallen under the spell of the “vinyl revival” have a plethora of places to choose from that sell both new and used records, catering to customers seeking a legendary grail record or just their favorite album. Not everyone collects vinyl, but keep reading — some of these locations host books, CDs and other offline entertainment mediums. Be sure to keep this list handy next time Record Store Day, held the third Saturday of every April, rolls around.

Jerry’s Records

2136 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill

Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Located in the heart of Squirrel Hill, Jerry’s boasts an impressive collection. Not only does the store host hundreds of standard album selections, but it’s also home to comedy albums, film soundtracks and radio shows. Any genre one could possibly think of has a happy little home in this secondhand shop. The sheer size of the store and the mass of undiscovered music at your fingertips will inspire awe in even the casual record-seeker. As a bonus, any turntable issues can be fixed next door at Galaxie Electronics.

Dave’s Music Mine

1210 E. Carson St., South Side

Mon-Fri 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sun. noon-5 p.m.

The South Side is known for its secondhand shopping options — but there’s more vintage material than just clothes to be found. Located near 13th Street, Dave’s Music Mine offers a robust selection of used records in multiple genres, as well as CDs and even VHS tapes for any nostalgic freaks. The variety of different mediums adds to the browsing experience, guaranteeing a diverse section.

Amazing Books and Records

2030 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill & 929 Liberty Ave., Downtown

Spring/Summer Hours:

Mon.-Thurs. 11:30 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Fri. 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Sun. noon-4 p.m.

Well, the name of the store does not lie. Anyone in the market for either books or vinyl will find that this shop circulates an impressive variety of well-known authors and artists. This is probably the place where you might find one of your favorite albums. The store also buys books, so anyone with clutter from the last semester can drop off their gently loved school books at the store and, in return, fill the now-open spots on your bookshelf with some music.

The Attic

513 Grant Ave., Millvale

Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

If you’re a CD guru, do not miss out on this store. The Attic easily hosts one of the largest compact disc selections in Pittsburgh, with thousands of albums jam-packed into its shelves. It also offers an impressive volume of records. Visitors will find artists from all eras and genres on its shelves, with new and used records coming in at friendly prices. One could easily kill a few hours tracking down some rare or renowned albums or simply browsing the eclectic selections offered.

Music to My Ear

3003 Babcock Boulevard, Ross Township

Mon.-Wed., Fri. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thur. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Want to begin a collection but don’t know where to start? Head to Music to My Ear and they’ll be quick to help you out. Not only does the store offer both repressed and secondhand records, it also sells hi-fi stereo systems for high-end audiophiles. Clearly it’s the perfect combo — buy a nice turntable and pick some of your favorite vinyls to go with it. The modernized store is constantly updating their vinyl collection and are currently offering a pretty swell deal — all CDs are 99 cents each Wednesday until Labor Day. Be sure to drop by for a fresh atmosphere and for both old and new vinyl at good prices.

Desolation Row (Caliban Books) Oakland

410 S. Craig St., Oakland

Mon.-Wed., Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Thur. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sun. 12 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Located only a stone’s throw away from Pitt’s campus, Desolation Row sits inside of the quaint Caliban’s Used & Rare Books. This is a prime place to find freshly pressed records, with classic and modern vinyls from all genres. Although the collection is smaller than others in the ’Burgh, it makes it easier to zero in on the popular records that you probably want in your collection. On top of records, the store also has CDs and, of course, used books.