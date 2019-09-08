Photos: Pitt football 20-10 victory over Ohio University

Senior+wide+receiver+Maurice+Ffrench+eludes+Ohio%27s+secondary+on+his+way+to+complete+his+first+touchdown+of+the+season.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Photos: Pitt football 20-10 victory over Ohio University

Senior wide receiver Maurice Ffrench eludes Ohio's secondary on his way to complete his first touchdown of the season.

Senior wide receiver Maurice Ffrench eludes Ohio's secondary on his way to complete his first touchdown of the season.

Thomas Yang | Visual Editor

Senior wide receiver Maurice Ffrench eludes Ohio's secondary on his way to complete his first touchdown of the season.

Thomas Yang | Visual Editor

Thomas Yang | Visual Editor

Senior wide receiver Maurice Ffrench eludes Ohio's secondary on his way to complete his first touchdown of the season.

By Thomas Yang and Sarah Cutshall
September 7, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sarah Cutshall | Visual Editor
Junior quarterback Kenny Pickett rolls to his right.

Sarah Cutshall | Visual Editor
Junior halfback A.J. Davis moves to his left to avoid Ohio’s defense.

Sarah Cutshall | Visual Editor
Senior wide receiver Maurice Ffrench carries.

Sarah Cutshall | Visual Editor
Freshman halfback Vincent Davis stiff arms junior Ohio cornerback Jamal Hudson.

Sarah Cutshall | Visual Editor
Freshman halfback Vincent Davis moves through an open hole.

Thomas Yang | Visual Editor
Freshman halfback Vincent Davis eyes the endzone on the first touchdown rush of his career.

Thomas Yang | Visual Editor
Redshirt junior wide receiver Taysir Mack is nearly suplexed by junior Ohio cornerback Marlin Brooks.

Thomas Yang | Visual Editor
Senior wide receiver Maurice Ffrench signals for a first down after moving the chains.

Thomas Yang | Visual Editor
An Ohio band members plays at half time after losing his hat.

Thomas Yang | Visual Editor
Redshirt sophomore Jaylen Twyman comes up to sack senior Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke from his blindside.

Thomas Yang | Visual Editor
Redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Jones II puts pressure on senior Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke before he is sacked in front of Ohio’s goal line.

Leave a comment.