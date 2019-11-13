Waiver Wire Weekly: As injury bug exits, playoff push enters

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Ten weeks have come and gone in the fantasy season and with so few matchups left, every move from here on out is crucial. Winning your games in these last two or three weeks can be the difference between making the playoffs or waiting until next season to try again.

As competition heats up this time of year, getting to a player on the waiver wire before your opponents can make a massive difference in the result of your season. Remember this week the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks are on a bye, so if you have stars like Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Saquon Barkley, Russell Wilson or Tyler Lockett, look for one of these players to step up for your team.

*The %OWN statistic is based on ESPN standard leagues on Nov. 12.

Quarterbacks

Nick Foles, Jacksonville Jaguars, *%OWN: 9.7%

Foles has had a disappointing year thus far, though it’s no fault of his own. He exited the Jaguars Week 1 matchup against the Chiefs with a collarbone injury that has sidelined him since, but he was finally taken off injured reserve this week and named the Jaguars starting quarterback for Week 11.

Foles now looks to build on the late-season success he’s enjoyed the past two seasons in Philadelphia. Luckily for him, the Jaguars have seen strong development from young receivers in his absence, with DJ Chark and Chris Conley bypassing their youth to become legitimate threats.

Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts, %OWN: 41.9%

Brissett was forced to exit early from the Colts’ Week 9 matchup with a knee injury that kept him on the sidelines for their Week 10 game against the Dolphins. With almost two weeks of rest, he figures to be ready for Week 11 against Jacksonville. As long as he is cleared and ready to go, fantasy owners can expect him to again be one of the more steady quarterback options in fantasy football. Brissett has posted 16 or more fantasy points in five out of the seven games in which he played all four quarters.

Running Backs

Derrius Guice, Washington Redskins, %OWN: 38.5%

The injury bug has bit Guice early and often in his young NFL career. Despite being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, he has only appeared in one NFL game in his career so far. This season, he suffered a knee injury in the season opener and has not seen the field since.

Fortunately, Guice was removed from injured reserve this week and is ready to go for the Redskins’ Week 11 game against the New York Jets. When healthy, he has shown exciting potential through his versatility and hard-nosed running style. Guice has looked forward to being fully healthy for the better part of two years, so expect him to play inspired this weekend.

Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons, %OWN: 1.1%

Hill was thrust into action in Week 10 after Atlanta’s regular starting running back Devonta Freeman went down with a foot injury. While Hill had plenty of opportunities in the run game, the production didn’t keep up. He carried 20 times for just 61 yards but salvaged his fantasy value with a 10-yard touchdown reception.

With Freeman on the shelf for at least two weeks, fantasy owners should be very encouraged by the amount of Hill’s usage in the offense. He’ll also have a more inviting matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, as opposed to the stout Saints he faced in Week 10.

Wide Receivers

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers, %OWN: 10%

Samuel came into his own on Monday night after fellow 49er receiver Emmanuel Sanders exited with a rib injury. After Sanders’ injury, Samuel emerged as the go-to receiver for Jimmy Garappolo, piling up eight catches for 112 yards. Garappolo was also without his leading receiver, tight end George Kittle, who did not play due to knee and ankle injuries. If the absences of Sanders and Kittle carry on, fantasy owners must add Samuel, as he is clearly the preferred option in an injury-plagued receiving corps.

Hunter Renfrow, Oakland Raiders, %OWN: 7.9%

Until his breakout performance in Week 8, Renfrow was searching for his role in the Raiders offense. He was Deshaun Watson’s favorite target at Clemson but failed to live up to his college production until Week 8, when he caught four passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Since then, Renfrow has seen his usage steadily increase and is now considered a focal point of Oakland’s passing attack. He caught four passes for 42 yards last week and failed to find the end zone, but his uptick in opportunities makes him an attractive fantasy option.

Tight Ends

Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings, %OWN: 35.2%

Rudolph has feasted in the red zone for the last two weeks. After catching a touchdown in Week 9 against the Chiefs, he outshined that performance in Week 10 with two touchdowns. Rudolph displayed incredible ball skills on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys, making a one-handed catch for a touchdown and going up and over a Dallas defender for another score. Expect him to keep scoring as Viking quarterback Kirk Cousins clearly has his eyes on him when Minnesota gets close to the goal line.

Ryan Griffin, New York Jets, %OWN: 1%

Griffin finds himself on this week’s edition despite a less-than-ideal performance on Sunday against the Giants. He was forced into a backup role because of regular starter Chris Herndon’s return from injury. Although Herndon had the lion’s share of opportunities in Week 10, he suffered another injury, this one likely ending his season. With Herndon now out of the picture, Griffin again steps in as the starter and will benefit from a Week 11 matchup against a weak Washington defense.