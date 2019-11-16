Crime alert issued after South Oakland burglary

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary Friday night on the 3600 block of Dawson Street, according to an early morning Saturday crime alert.

The burglary occurred sometime between the hours of 8:30 p.m. Friday and 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The victims said that while they were gone, someone entered their residence through a living room window and took money. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is unknown. No injuries were reported and there were no signs of forced entry.

Pitt police asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call the City of Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520 (reference CCR # 19-233800) or the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121. (Reference report #19-03749)