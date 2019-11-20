Death of Pitt student confirmed

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Pitt student Yahya Lodi died unexpectedly late Sunday night, according to Allegheny County Communications Director Amie Downs.

Lodi, a 19-year-old sophomore biological sciences major, had been transported from Tech Street in Oakland to a hospital by medics, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Chris Togneri. He died on Sunday at 11:30 p.m., according to Downs.

Lodi was originally from Hartford County, Connecticut. His family has arranged a viewing and condolences session at the Manchester Funeral Home on Nov. 20. It will be followed by prayers for him at the Islamic Center of Connecticut in Windsor and his burial at the Muslim Cemetery in Enfield.

University spokesperson Kevin Zwick also confirmed Lodi’s passing in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by this news. Losing a member of our community is always hard, and in the aftermath of such a sad and tragic loss, our first priority is to respect the privacy and wishes of family members,” he said. “Coping with loss is challenging under any circumstances. Please know that there are a variety of support options available to help students, faculty, and staff.”

Zwick said students can reach the University Counseling Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 412-648-7930, including over break. Students can also visit during drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this week. LifeSolutions, the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program, is also available 24/7 by calling 866-647-3432.