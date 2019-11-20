SGB passes resolution backing proposed PLRB grad union ruling

A resolution proposed by board member Eric Macadangdang calling on support for University labor and rights to organize without unlawful intrusion passed at last night’s meeting. It comes about a month after Pitt filed an exception to a ruling proposed by the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board on Sept. 18, halting its orders.

A resolution proposed by board member Eric Macadangdang calling on support for University labor and rights to organize without unlawful intrusion passed at last night’s meeting. It comes about a month after Pitt filed an exception to a ruling proposed by the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board on Sept. 18, halting its orders.

Student Government Board unanimously passed a resolution at its Tuesday night meeting calling on support for University labor and rights to organize without unlawful intrusion.

SGB member Eric Macadangdang proposed the resolution at the board’s meeting last Tuesday. The resolution comes about a month after Pitt filed an exception to a ruling proposed by the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board on Sept. 18, halting its orders. The PLRB’s proposed ruling found the University guilty of three unfair labor practices during the April graduate student union election and ordered a new election.

Macadangdang’s resolution centered on the “rights and well-being” of University students and laborers, supporting the proposed PLRB ruling and calling on the University to retract their exception to the recent ruling.

“Student Government Board calls upon the University to not engage in any further dissemination or communication of misleading information regarding the nature of bargaining and unions,” the resolution said. “Student Government Board stands in support of fair election processes for student employees at the University of Pittsburgh, free from actions from any party that may interfere with such to occur.”

Macadangdang said he hopes the resolution will shed light on the rights of University workers.

“It’s time that we recognize the workers and laborers who are doing often enough the grunt work of the University,” Macadangdang said. “Hopefully this resolution calling on that brings that to light.”

The board will soon vote on another resolution, this one proposed Tuesday night by SGB Elections Committee Chair Nick Bibby.

The resolution includes updates to the SGB Elections Code in preparation for the 2019-20 elections. The resolution aims to clarify the language on the endorsement processes, posting of campaign materials and definition of a student who is able to run.

The resolution expands the ability for students who are enrolled in the College of General Studies to participate in the elections process — they may now vote for candidates and referendums, run for office and sign candidate petition forms. Previously, if a student was enrolled in CGS, the SGB Elections Code did not permit them to engage in any of these activities.

It also clarifies that student organizations not registered with the University’s Student Organization Resource Center may not endorse a candidate or slate. Candidates and slates are responsible for requesting the endorsement’s removal within 24 hours.

The resolution will now allow for candidates and slates to “chalk” on the Bigelow Boulevard sidewalk outside the Cathedral of Learning, but prohibit promotional campaign materials that can be hung from door handles or knobs.

Bibby also announced that the elections committee is extending the campaign cycle by a week, with elections now set for Feb. 25. He said the committee hopes for candidates to use the additional time to speak with students and spread the word about the election.

SGB President Zechariah Brown also provided an update on the looming problem posed by updated SORC naming guidelines.

The board released three possible solutions to the problem, which could affect as many as 393 of the 639 student organizations on campus, at its Nov. 6 meeting. Its preferred solution is to utilize SORC to approve names and marketing materials for clubs that want to “co-brand” with the University — allowing the use of University trademarks or wordmarks as long as sponsorship is not implied or stated. This model is currently in use at Boston College, the University of Notre Dame and the University of Miami, according to the board.

Brown said he will meet Wednesday to discuss the three proposed solutions with SORC Coordinator Lynne Miller and Linda Williams-Moore, the director of the Office of Student Life and the associate dean of students, respectively.

At last week’s meeting, Brown said fewer than 10 students had responded to a request for public input on the proposals. He said Tuesday that the number of responses increased to more than 20, and the most popular solution is the one that the board prefers.

Allocations:

Women’s Gymnastics Club requested $3,955 for gym rental fees and national dues. The board approved in full.

Women’s Gymnastics Club requested $2,055 to attend their national competition in Providence, Rhode Island. The board approved in full.

Catholic Newman Club requested $4,792 to attend the FOCUS SLS 2020 conference in Phoenix, Arizona. The board approved $2,000 and denied $2,792.

Catholic Newman Club requested $4,030 for a Jan. 22 speaking engagement featuring Sarah Swafford. The board approved in full.

American Institute of Architecture Students requested $2,085.22 to send four representatives to the FORUM 2019 conference in Toronto. The allocations committee recommended to deny the request in full, but the board amended the request and approved in full.

Chess Club requested $2,729.61 to attend the Pan-American Intercollegiate Team Chess Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina. The board approved in full.

Chinese American Student Association requested $12,279.84 for their Jan. 18 celebration of the Lunar New Year. The board approved $12,029.84 and denied $250.

Chinese American Student Association requested $1,817.86 to send four representatives to the Midwest CASA Conference in East Lansing, Michigan. The board approved in full.

Pittsburgh Intercollegiate Snowboard Team requested $1,958.58 for their 15th annual Railjam on the Cathedral of Learning’s lawn. The board approved $1,868.21 and denied $90.37.

Filipino Students Association requested $1,089.65 to send four representatives to the FIND Dialogue Conference in Ewing, New Jersey. The board approved $1,033.66 and denied $55.99.