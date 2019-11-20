Waiver Wire Weekly: Ride out Scarbrough, Hines during final byes

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles out of the pocket looking for a receiver in the first half, Nov. 14, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

With the fantasy football regular season quickly coming to a close, most fantasy owners know where they stand in terms of making the fantasy postseason. But there remains a large number of fantasy players needing two more wins to close out the season in order to make the fantasy playoffs.

If you fall into this category, make sure to add the following players in order to secure your spot in the playoffs. Keep in mind that the Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers have byes during Week 12, which will be the last week for byes this season.

*The %OWN statistic is based on ESPN Standard Leagues on Nov. 19th.

Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns, %OWN: 45.3%

While the Browns’ season can largely be considered a disappointment so far, the team is currently riding a two-game winning streak. Thanks to Mayfield’s performance, the Browns captured a big division win last week against a very tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Mayfield completed 17 of 32 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns while adding a one-yard rushing touchdown. He’ll look to continue his recent success against a much worse Miami Dolphins team in Week 12.

Sam Darnold, New York Jets, %OWN: 12.4%

Much like the Browns, the Jets have not lived up to their preseason expectations. But Darnold has led the Jets to two straight wins while putting together very solid numbers. Against the Washington Redskins last week, he went 19/30 for 293 yards and four touchdowns. Some say this is a case of Darnold beating up bad teams, but these people forget that he’s two years removed from being the No. 3 overall pick and has endless potential. He will face a young, inexperienced Raiders defense in Week 12, so his streak of production should continue.

Running Backs

Bo Scarbrough, Detroit Lions, %OWN: 0.3%

The Detroit Lions have struggled to find a running back since regular starter Kerryon Johnson went down in Week 6 with a knee injury. After trying out Ty Johnson, Tra Carson and J.D. McKissic, the Lions may have finally found their workhorse back in Scarbrough.

The former Alabama product has bounced around different NFL rosters and practice squads but made the most of his first career start in Week 11, rushing 14 times for 55 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort on Sunday. He could not have picked a better time to become a featured back as the Lions will face the 1-9 Washington Redskins in Week 12.

Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts, %OWN: 29.3%

Hines has been largely used in a receiving role for much of the season, though that may all change for the foreseeable future as regular starter Marlon Mack went down with a fractured hand in Week 11. After Mack exited the game, Hines carried three times for 11 yards and a touchdown and added three catches for 24 yards. He possesses high value, especially in point-per-reception formats, considering he will be line for increased rushes in addition to his normal receiving downs.

Wide Receivers

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins, %OWN: 44.8%

Parker has quietly become one of the better fantasy receivers in the game over the last couple weeks. He’s had steady production, but has become a legitimate threat since fellow Miami receiver Preston Williams was placed on injured reserve. Parker caught seven passes for a whopping 135 yards last week against the Bills. He has shown he can provide fantastic fantasy production even without finding the end zone and will face a much more inviting matchup in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns.

Taylor Gabriel, Chicago Bears, %OWN: 7.2%

Even while the Bears’ offense has struggled throughout the season, Gabriel has been a source of production. He fits the mold of receiver that most NFL teams are gravitating toward — a fast, smaller player who can take the top off of a defense and set up explosive plays. He hauled in seven passes for 57 yards last week but was targeted 14 times. With regular starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky looking doubtful to play on Sunday against the Giants, perhaps backup Chase Daniel can turn those targets into receptions, yards and touchdowns for Gabriel.

Tight Ends

Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks, %OWN: 15.2%

Before going into the bye week, Hollister emerged as a major weapon in Seattle’s offense. In Week 9 he had four receptions for 37 yards and two touchdowns, and in Week 10 he caught eight passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has been searching for a reliable tight end since Will Dissly was placed on injured reserve in Week 6 and now seems to have a connection with Hollister. Expect him to be a main threat in a potent Seattle offense.

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos, %OWN: 14.3%

Since Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco was injured in Week 8, Fant’s value has soared with new signal caller Brandon Allen. Last week, Fant caught four passes for 60 yards but was targeted 11 times, demonstrating his newfound role in the Broncos offense. He will face a tough matchup in Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills, but expect Fant to make the most of his increased opportunities with Allen throwing him the ball.