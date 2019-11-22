Poetry | The Earth stands still

The Earth stands still

The Air blows calmly

The Seas break softly

The Sun blazes steadily

The Universe is at peace with itself

And so are the beings within it

For the first time in ages

The world stands still

Everyone must succumb

To the world outside

And take what comes

With a stone facade

No matter the day

No matter the fate

Everything and everyone

Follows the same slow rhythm of the universe

The Earth stands still

The Air blows calmly

The Seas break softly

The Sun blazes steadily

And everything is as it should be

Deep inside the very core of it all