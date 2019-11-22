Poetry | The Earth stands still
November 21, 2019
The Earth stands still
The Air blows calmly
The Seas break softly
The Sun blazes steadily
The Universe is at peace with itself
And so are the beings within it
For the first time in ages
The world stands still
Everyone must succumb
To the world outside
And take what comes
With a stone facade
No matter the day
No matter the fate
Everything and everyone
Follows the same slow rhythm of the universe
The Earth stands still
The Air blows calmly
The Seas break softly
The Sun blazes steadily
And everything is as it should be
Deep inside the very core of it all