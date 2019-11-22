Poetry | The Earth stands still

Poetry | The Earth stands still

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Image via Wikimedia Commons

By Emily Pinigis, Staff Columist
November 21, 2019

The Earth stands still

The Air blows calmly

The Seas break softly

The Sun blazes steadily

 

The Universe is at peace with itself

And so are the beings within it 

For the first time in ages

The world stands still

 

Everyone must succumb 

To the world outside

And take what comes

With a stone facade

 

No matter the day

No matter the fate

Everything and everyone

Follows the same slow rhythm of the universe

 

The Earth stands still

The Air blows calmly

The Seas break softly

The Sun blazes steadily

 

And everything is as it should be

Deep inside the very core of it all

 

