No. 3 Hoyas end Pitt’s Tournament run, 5-0

Pitt's leading scorer on the season, Edward Kizza (9), was unable to record even a shot against Georgetown.

It was a landmark season for Pitt men’s soccer. The Panthers won their first NCAA Tournament game in program history on Thursday night, setting up a second-round game at third-seeded Georgetown’s Shaw Field on Sunday afternoon.

But all good things must come to an end.

And that end came rather quickly for Pitt, with a barrage of Hoya goals essentially deciding the game after 20 minutes.

Georgetown senior Dylan Nealis struck first, scoring a fifth-minute goal off an assist from junior Derek Dodson.

Dodson called his own number eight minutes later with a goal off an assist from junior Jacob Montes to put the Hoyas up 2-0.

Pitt then all but sealed its demise in the 20th minute, scoring an own goal while trying to defend a Georgetown corner kick.

The Panthers at least buckled down for the next 25 minutes, taking a decisive 3-0 deficit into halftime.

But the second half was only more of the same, with the Hoyas routinely residing in Pitt territory. They tacked on two more goals for good measure — another from Nealis in the 66th minute and one from junior Foster McCune in the 82nd minute.

The final box score showed just how thoroughly Georgetown dominated the game — the Hoyas tallied 20 shots and 12 shots on goal compared to just four and two, respectively, for Pitt.