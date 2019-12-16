Chancellor, executives to receive second straight year of pay raises

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher and other University executives will receive a 2.25% pay increase next year, after a similar round of raises last year. The compensation committee of Pitt’s Board of Trustees approved the pay raises at a Monday morning public meeting in Posvar Hall.

Gallagher’s total compensation package will equal $829,000, with a base salary of $669,738. He also received an additional $500,000 last year as a deferred compensation bonus for serving as chancellor for five years.

Board Chairperson Eva Tansky Blum said Pitt has been very fortunate to have Gallagher serve as chancellor in a post-meeting conference call.

“We are very proud of our chancellor and the progress that he has made with our University since he has been here,” Blum said. “Now that he’s here, and he’s committed to the University and to our region, we’re focused on ensuring that Pat continues to be fairly paid and paid in line with his peers at other top-performing AAU institutions.”

Blum added that the 56-year-old chancellor plans to stay in Pittsburgh until his retirement.

“I’m excited to see what the future will bring under his leadership,” Blum said.

In addition to Gallagher, the other executives whose base salary will increase for 2020 are:

Arthur Levine, senior vice chancellor for the health sciences, to $911,730

Gregory Schuler, chief investment officer, to $511,250

Ann Cudd, provost and senior vice chancellor, to $475,463

Kathy Humphrey, secretary of the Board of Trustees and senior vice chancellor for engagement, to $427,993

Geovette Washington, chief legal officer and senior vice chancellor, to $427,993

Rob Rutenbar, senior vice chancellor for research,to $423,929

Hari Sastry, chief financial officer, to $398,775

Paul Lawrence, treasurer, to $395,708

The committee approved a round of 1.5-2.5% raises for five of Pitt’s top executives, as well as the chancellor, last December. At the time, the University said the increased salaries were consistent with cost-of-living and merit increases applied to the University’s faculty and staff earlier in 2018.