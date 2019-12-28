Pitt police seeking suspect for burglary on Semple

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Pitt police released a crime alert Saturday morning detailing a burglary that occurred Friday night on Semple Street.

Pitt police assisted City police with the burglary, which occurred on the 200 block of Semple Street at 9:19 p.m. on Dec. 27, according to the report. The victim told police she entered her apartment and found an unknown person standing inside, who fled in an unknown direction. Police found windows open on the first floor of the apartment. No injuries were reported and police do not know if anything is missing.

According to the report, the suspect is an African-American male with a thin build and black and gray hair. He is about 50 years old and 6’2”, and is wearing glasses, a red flannel shirt and a black beanie hat.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Zone 4 City police Department at 412-422-5520, referencing CCR #19-262046 or Pitt police at 412-624-2121, referencing report #19-04106.