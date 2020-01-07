Chancellor Gallagher announced the launch of the planning process for Plan for Pitt 2025 on Monday.

Planning process for next Plan For Pitt to begin in January

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced the launch of the planning process for Plan for Pitt 2025 in a campus-wide email Monday detailing a new strategic plan meant to guide the University over the next five years.

According to its website, the new plan will build upon the goals set in Plan for Pitt 2016-2020. These goals are to advance educational excellence, engage in research of impact, strengthen communities, promote diversity and inclusion, embrace the world and build foundational strength.

A steering committee consisting of 18 people from across the University and its four regional campuses will guide the planning process. The committee is led by distinguished professor of law Vivian Curran and Nathan Urban, the vice provost for graduate studies and strategic initiatives.

Each school within the University has also appointed a planning liaison to help gather and share information with their respective schools and further assist the planning process.

According to the Plan for Pitt 2025 website, the University will host Strategic Planning Workshops throughout the next several weeks to gather input from the Pitt community. Some sessions are exclusive to only undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty or staff, while others are open to the general public.

The workshops for undergraduate students will be held Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. and Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. in the O’Hara Student Center Dining Room.

The workshops for graduate and professional students will be held Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. in the O’Hara Student Center Dining Room and Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m. in Thomas E. Starzl Biomedical Science Tower, Room S120.

The workshops for faculty will be held at the following times:

Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 8:30 a.m in Thomas E. Starzl Biomedical Science Tower, Room S100A

Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in William Pitt Union, Room 548

Monday, Jan. 27 at 9:30 a.m. in William Pitt Union Ballroom

Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 3:30 p.m. in William Pitt Union Ballroom

The workshops for staff will be held at the following times:

Thursday, Jan. 23 at noon in Thomas E. Starzl Biomedical Science Tower, Room S120

Monday, Jan. 27 at noon in William Pitt Union Ballroom

Tuesday, Jan. 28 at noon in William Pitt Union Ballroom

Thursday, Jan. 30 at noon in William Pitt Union, Room 548

The workshops for all members of the Pitt community will be held at the following times:

Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 2:30 p.m. in O’Hara Student Center Dining Room

Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 8:30 a.m. in O’Hara Student Center Dining Room

Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m. in O’Hara Student Center Dining Room

Wednesday, Jan. 29 at noon in William Pitt Union Ballroom

Thursday, Jan. 30 at 2:00 p.m. in William Pitt Union, Room 548

The “Plan for Pitt 2025 Initial Input Survey” is also available on the initiative’s website for people to share their thoughts on what should be included in the new plan.