Pitt administrators to launch new art initiative

The University will announce a major initiative regarding art on campus later this month, according to the University Times.

Provost Ann Cudd and Greg Scott, senior vice chancellor for business and operations, will host a launch event for the Art on Campus initiative Jan. 30 at 4 p.m in the plaza near Posvar Hall. The event will also include a “creative water pouring event.”

A steering committee will manage the initiative, led by Assistant Provost Nancy Tannery and Mary Beth McGrew, associate vice chancellor for planning, design and real estate.

“This is the very beginning of this process,” Tannery told the Times.

McGrew told the Times that a future website, to be hosted at art.pitt.edu, is under development to include photos and descriptions of all public art on display in the University.

“The nice thing is that the website will have the art that is existing on campus that people may not even have paid attention to,” McGrew told the Times.