Pitt legend Jimbo Covert selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Pitt football legend Jimbo Covert, who played offensive tackle for the Panthers from 1978-82 and then for the Chicago Bears from 1983-90, was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Wednesday morning.

Hall of Fame President David Baker gave Covert the call this morning around 8 a.m. Eastern Time. Covert, who was out in San Francisco, picked up the phone around 5 a.m. Pacific Time and expressed disbelief at the news.

“I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to say,” he said. “I’m shocked.”

While the announcement may have come as a surprise to the 59-year-old Covert, it was an expected outcome by the Pitt, Chicago and general football fans who witnessed Covert’s prowess and had been clammering for years to get him into Canton.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Jimbo will receive this highly deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “He has been a Hall of Famer in every aspect of his life. Jimbo sets a tremendous example for our current players. On a personal note, I have greatly appreciated his support and guidance during my time at Pitt. On behalf of Panthers everywhere, congratulations, Jimbo!”

Covert, a native of nearby Beaver County, initially played defensive tackle for the Panthers before switching to the other side of the ball. He enjoyed a standout final three seasons, allowing just three sacks over that span and becoming a consensus All-American as a senior. His No. 75 jersey was retired by the team in 2015.

Covert went on to play eight seasons for Chicago, including the team’s dominant run in 1985 that ended with a Super Bowl XX victory over the New England Patriots. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1980s.

The selection makes Covert the ninth Panther in the Hall of Fame ranks, joining defensive end Chris Doleman (2012), tight end Mike Ditka (1988), running back Tony Dorsett (1994), offensive lineman Russ Grimm (2010), linebacker Rickey Jackson (2010), quarterback Dan Marino (2005), running back Curtis Martin (2012) and linebacker Joe Schmidt (1973).

Only three other schools — USC, Notre Dame and Ohio State — can claim more Pro Football Hall of Famers, while Michigan also has nine.

“The Panthers are roaring with pride today with the announcement that Jimbo Covert will be enshrined in Canton,” Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said in a statement. “Jimbo truly represents the very best of the University of Pittsburgh.”