Pitt student dead after being hit by Port Authority bus on Fifth Avenue

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A female Pitt student died Saturday afternoon after being struck by a Port Authority bus on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Desoto Street, according to a statement released by the University.

Barbara Como, a senior anthropology student, was a research assistant with the Learning Research and Development Center and resident of Lothrop Hall. She was a resident of Chester Springs, Pa.

“As the Pitt community mourns the loss of one of our students, we send our heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends,” the University said.

The collision occurred around 12:15 p.m. at the corner of DeSoto Street and Fifth Avenue, according to City police. Port Authority spokesperson Adam Brandolph said the incident took place on the right side of Fifth Avenue, not in the reverse-flow bus lane.

Como was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in serious condition. She later passed away at the hospital. Pitt Police are assisting City and Port Authority law enforcement with the investigation of the incident.

Pitt added that the University Counseling Center will be offering students crisis support this evening at the Wellness Center in Nordenberg Hall and at the Lothrop Counseling Center Office between 7-9 p.m. Students can also reach the University Counseling Center 24/7 by calling 412-648-7930. LifeSolutions, the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program, is available 24/7 by calling 866-647-3432.