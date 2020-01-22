Full 2020 Pitt football schedule announced
January 22, 2020
Pitt football’s 2020 schedule was finalized Wednesday morning as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its agenda.
The Panthers will host seven of their 12 regular-season games at Heinz Field, including a Saturday showdown with powerhouse Notre Dame on Oct. 17 and a Friday matchup with Coastal rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 6.
As per usual, Pitt will play the other six teams in its division — Duke, Miami, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Virginia — along with two teams from the Atlantic division.
One of those teams is Syracuse, who the Panthers will face for the 66th consecutive year. The other is Florida State, who Pitt will travel to play in Tallahassee for the first time since Dan Marino led the Panthers to victory in 1982.
With 17 returning starters, head coach Pat Narduzzi’s squad will look to improve upon 2019’s 7-5 regular season record. The full 2020 schedule is as follows:
Sept. 5: Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 12: at Marshall
Sept. 19: Richmond
Sept. 26: Duke
Oct. 3: at Miami
Oct. 17: Notre Dame
Oct. 24: Georgia Tech
Oct. 31: at Florida State
Nov. 6 (Fri.): Virginia Tech
Nov. 14: at North Carolina
Nov. 21: at Virginia
Nov. 28: Syracuse