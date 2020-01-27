VIDEO | Pittsburgh Against Fascism in India protest

Jacob Mahaffey and Nate Kohler

Dozens of Pitt students, faculty and community members gathered on Jan. 26 to protest growing fascism in India and the rest of the world.

The protest coincided with the 70th celebration of Indian Republic Day, a national holiday commemorating the day when the Indian Constitution was enacted. The protest in Pittsburgh was just one of many worldwide protests against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act, which grants citizenship to many religious minorities throughout India, but excludes Muslims.

Read the full story here.