VIDEO: Chancellor Gallagher’s Response to Sexual Misconduct on Campus
Shot and edited by Alex Dixon, Multimedia Staff
January 29, 2020
The University voluntarily participated in a survey on sexual assault and misconduct on college campuses, and the results showed that the efforts to eradicate it from our campus have not proven successful. Chancellor Gallagher has formed a council of faculty and staff to combat, and ultimately eliminate, sexual misconduct on campus.