Pitt police issue crime alert after burglary

Pitt police issued a crime alert Monday morning detailing a reported burglary in the 400 block of McKee Place.

Pitt and City police both responded to the incident, which occurred Sunday between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

According to the alert, the male victim said he returned to his residence and found the front door open with belongings scattered inside. The victim said a MacBook Air, Sony PlayStation 4, two book bags and miscellaneous electronic equipment were taken from the residence. There were no signs of forced entry.

The alert said no information is currently known about the suspects.

The police departments are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident call the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 and reference CCR #20-0027896, or Pitt police at 412-624-2121 and reference report #20-00497.

Pitt students can register for crime alerts, which are separate from the University’s Emergency Notification Service, through the Rave website by selecting “Crime Alerts” under opt-in lists.