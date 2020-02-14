Police blotter: Feb. 6 – Feb.12

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.

Thursday, Feb. 6

2:50 p.m. A student reported the theft of his wallet in Benedum Hall.

3:56 p.m. An individual in Panther Hall reported an instance of harassment by communication.

Friday, Feb. 7

1:05 a.m. A student in Tower A was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.

1:18 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police on Oakland Avenue. One student was issued a conduct referral.

1:39 a.m. A student in Lothrop Hall was issued a citation for violating a City ordinance.

10:35 a.m. The University Store on Fifth reported a retail theft.

1:53 p.m. The University Store on Fifth reported a retail theft.

11:23 p.m. A student in Tower A was issued a citation for underage drinking.

11:45 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a robbery at the Sunoco Gas Station on Craft Avenue.

Saturday, Feb. 8

12:12 a.m. A student was issued a citation for underage drinking at Fifth Avenue and Bouquet Street.

3:34 a.m. A non-University affiliate was arrested for defiant trespass at Nordenberg Hall.

3:00 p.m. Pitt police assisted United States Postal Police with a theft on Atwood Street.

Sunday, Feb. 9

12:48 a.m. A student was issued a citation for underage drinking in Towers Lobby.

10:44 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on McKee Place.

Monday, Feb. 10

12:33 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a verbal domestic on Louisa Street.

3:36 p.m. Maggie & Stella’s reported a retail theft.

4:30 p.m. A student reported the theft of their AirPods Pro from Trees Hall.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

9:18 a.m. Pitt police reported assisting City police with the theft of a wallet from Old Engineering Hall on Feb. 6.

10:16 a.m. Residence Life reported 14 liquor law violations.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Wednesday, Feb. 12.