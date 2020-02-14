Police blotter: Feb. 6 – Feb.12
February 13, 2020
The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.
Thursday, Feb. 6
2:50 p.m. A student reported the theft of his wallet in Benedum Hall.
3:56 p.m. An individual in Panther Hall reported an instance of harassment by communication.
Friday, Feb. 7
1:05 a.m. A student in Tower A was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.
1:18 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police on Oakland Avenue. One student was issued a conduct referral.
1:39 a.m. A student in Lothrop Hall was issued a citation for violating a City ordinance.
10:35 a.m. The University Store on Fifth reported a retail theft.
1:53 p.m. The University Store on Fifth reported a retail theft.
11:23 p.m. A student in Tower A was issued a citation for underage drinking.
11:45 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a robbery at the Sunoco Gas Station on Craft Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 8
12:12 a.m. A student was issued a citation for underage drinking at Fifth Avenue and Bouquet Street.
3:34 a.m. A non-University affiliate was arrested for defiant trespass at Nordenberg Hall.
3:00 p.m. Pitt police assisted United States Postal Police with a theft on Atwood Street.
Sunday, Feb. 9
12:48 a.m. A student was issued a citation for underage drinking in Towers Lobby.
10:44 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on McKee Place.
Monday, Feb. 10
12:33 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a verbal domestic on Louisa Street.
3:36 p.m. Maggie & Stella’s reported a retail theft.
4:30 p.m. A student reported the theft of their AirPods Pro from Trees Hall.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
9:18 a.m. Pitt police reported assisting City police with the theft of a wallet from Old Engineering Hall on Feb. 6.
10:16 a.m. Residence Life reported 14 liquor law violations.
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Wednesday, Feb. 12.