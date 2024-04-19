The Panther Crawl
Police blotter: April 11 to April 17

By News Editors
1:23 pm
TPN File Photo

Thursday, April 11 

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of optical equipment at Benedum Hall. 

Friday, April 12 

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log. 

Saturday, April 13

Pitt police issued one student a citation for underage drinking at Sutherland Hall. 

Pitt police took a report regarding the damage of a car side mirror while parked on Ruskin Avenue. 

Sunday, April 14 

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with an intoxicated male on the 3300 block of Forbes Avenue. 

Monday, April 15 

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a laptop computer at Hillman Library. 

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle at Benedum Hall. 

Tuesday, April 16 

An individual wanted to report a hit and run at the Sennott Square Lot. 

Pitt police took a report regarding criminal mischief at Holland Hall. 

Pitt police issued one citation for violating a City ordinance at 3700 Forbes Avenue. 

Pitt police took a report regarding a lost external hard drive at Lawrence Hall. 

Wednesday, April 17 

Pitt police assisted City police with a vehicle pursuit. 

Pitt police took a report regarding a stolen umbrella at the LIS Building. 

Pitt police assisted City police with a motor vehicle accident.
