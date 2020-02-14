Photos: Fossil Free Pitt Rally

Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer
About 40-45 protesters gathered in front of the balcony on the Bigelow Boulevard side of the Cathedral of Learning on Thursday to protest Pitt’s continued investment in the fossil-fuel industry.
Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer
Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer
Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer
Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer
Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer
Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer
Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer
Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer
Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer
As a part of Fossil Fuel Divestment Day, a nationwide event that, according to the organizers, only marks the beginning of the ‘mass escalation’ of the divestment movement in 2020, Fossil Free Pitt held a rally outside the Cathedral of Learning Thursday.
Leave a comment.