Photos: Fossil Free Pitt Rally

February 13, 2020

Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer

About 40-45 protesters gathered in front of the balcony on the Bigelow Boulevard side of the Cathedral of Learning on Thursday to protest Pitt’s continued investment in the fossil-fuel industry.

Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer

Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer

Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer

Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer

Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer

Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer

Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer

Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer

Dalia Maeroff | Staff Photographer
As a part of Fossil Fuel Divestment Day, a nationwide event that, according to the organizers, only marks the beginning of the ‘mass escalation’ of the divestment movement in 2020, Fossil Free Pitt held a rally outside the Cathedral of Learning Thursday.

