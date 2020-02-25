VIDEO: PITT vs. CLEMSON – Men’s ACC Basketball (w/ Broadcast Audio)
Shot and edited by Nate Kohler, Multimedia Staff and Broadcast by WPTS
11:54 am
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Watch the highlights of the Pitt Panthers men’s basketball team as they host the Virginia Cavaliers at the Petersen Events Center (with an accompanying audio broadcast). Final score: 59 – 56 Virginia. Shot and edited by Nate Kohler, multimedia staff Broadcast audio by WPTS