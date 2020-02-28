Three Greek organizations suspended this past week

The University suspended three Greek life organizations — Phi Kappa Theta, Delta Zeta and Sigma Sigma Sigma — this past week.

Pitt’s chapter of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity — which was placed on interim suspension in October — is now fully suspended until fall 2021. The University originally placed the fraternity on “Interim Loss of Privileges — New Member Education” in early October following an anonymous report to the University for possible involvement in new member hazing. According to the University hazing report, the anonymous report alleged that organization members forced new members to consume alcohol and relinquish their cell phones.

The University placed Pitt’s chapter of the Delta Zeta sorority on interim suspension of registration after the University received reports that the sorority may have been involved in new member hazing and conduct that violates the Student Code of Conduct and Fraternity and Sorority Guidelines. According to University spokesperson Kevin Zwick, Pitt is currently investigating the sorority, which must cease all organizational operations indefinitely.

Stephanie Klotz, the chapter president, said in an email that she stands by the Delta Zeta National Council statement regarding the chapter’s suspension.

“We look forward to partnering with the University as part of this investigation as member safety is a top priority. Delta Zeta was founded on values of sisterhood, service and friendship and prohibits any type of hazing,” the statement said. “We also expect members to comply with all local, state and federal laws. Given this matter is under investigation, we are unable to elaborate further at this time.”

The University also placed Pitt’s chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma on “Interim Loss of Privileges — New Member Education.” The sorority now must cease all new member education activities until further notice. According to Zwick, an anonymous report was submitted alleging new member hazing within the sorority. Sigma Sigma Sigma did not immediately reply to request for comment.

Zwick said the University is committed to creating a positive environment for all students, including those involved in Greek life, and they will continue to investigate allegations of hazing and violations of the Student Code of Conduct.

“Our policies and expectations have been made very clear to students,” Zwick said in an email. “We encourage all students to reflect on their involvement in our fraternity and sorority community and their organization’s commitment to a culture that values excellence and the well-being of its community members.”

Pitt community members can report hazing and other crimes via the Pitt police anonymous tip form.