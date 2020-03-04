Miller, Walker earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors

Two Pitt athletes have marched their way into this week’s spotlight following their podium-worthy performances. Both competed as individuals, and their singular scores have boosted Pitt gymnastics and Pitt track and field to new records.

Pitt Athletics has named sophomore gymnast Olivia Miller as this week’s female student-athlete of the week. With a recent cluster of firsts, Miller continues riding the momentum of her success. Scoring the first 9.9 of her collegiate career on floor exercise helped propel Pitt’s first win at West Virginia in 36 years.

Not only did Pitt gymnastics take home a drought-ending win, they also recorded Pitt’s highest road score in program history at 196.500. Superseding this pivotal performance, Miller earned two season-high scores of 9.8 and 9.9 on the vault and beam respectively, both against Utah at their dual meet on Feb. 24. We can expect to see Miller running the floor again on March 8 in the dual meet at Arizona State.

Junior thrower Noah Walker was named this week’s Pitt male student-athlete of the week. This is awarded to him following the best performance of his Pitt career, where he took second in the weight throw at Notre Dame in the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships. On his last attempt, the 35-pound weight traveled 20.54 meters.

This throw is the second-best recorded in Pitt history. Therefore, Walker was recognized with First Team All-ACC honors, the first time he has received this award in his Pitt career. Pitt track and field will be opening its outdoor season March 20 to 21 in Coral Gables, Florida, at the Miami Opener.