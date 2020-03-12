Pitt requests students move out of residence halls, will issue refunds in wake of pandemic

Vice Provost and Dean of Students Kenyon Bonner announced Wednesday that students are to “not return” to University housing, if they have the option.

The announcement comes in the wake of Chancellor Patrick Gallagher’s Wednesday directive that Pitt will cancel classes next week and then move them online indefinitely beginning March 23 due to the global SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. All Pitt campuses will remain open and operational, and student services will continue to be provided to those who cannot return home.

Students can access their move out date and time on the my.pitt.edu housing portal, and will receive partial refunds for housing and meal plans based on when they move out. Panther Central will provide staff to help students move from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Thursday, March 12 to Friday, March 20.

University spokesperson Kevin Zwick said students who feel they need to remain on campus can submit an Extension to Stay request, in the my.pitt.edu form below their assigned move out date. Panther Central staff members will review each request based on several factors, including travel issues, co-op standing, campus employment, financial hardship and personal safety.

Students who move out between March 12 and March 20 will receive a 36% proration of their housing and dining charges. Those who move out between March 21 and April 3 will receive a 30% proration of their housing and dining charges. Students who do not move out or who move out after April 4 will not receive a proration. Students can retrieve their belongings until residence halls close on April 26.

Panther Central has also requested that students fill out a form to forward their mail to their home address. If the form is not filled out, mail will be returned to the sender.

Pitt students can contact the Student Health Service at 412-383-1800, and Pitt faculty and staff can contact the Employee Health Clinic at 412-647-4949. Commonwealth residents can contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 877-724-3258.

Jon Moss and Benjamin Nigrosh contributed reporting.