COVID-19 cancels several events on campus

If students have questions or updates regarding other event changes, cancellations or postponements, they can contact The Pitt News at news@pittnews.com or through our submit news page. Updates on cultural and artistic events can be sent to culture@pittnews.com.

MOVING ONLINE

Plant Utilization and Planning Committee Meeting (via Skype) on March 16

Senate Council Meeting (via Skype) on March 19

POSTPONED

Digital Day of Advocacy, originally on March 17

The Digital Day of Advocacy was a planned virtual replacement for Pitt Day in Harrisburg, where students typically travel to the state capital to speak with lawmakers about issues affecting life at Pitt. DDOA has now been postponed until further notice.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month events, originally throughout April

Numerous events scheduled throughout April by the Sexual Assault Awareness Month committee have been postponed until further notice. This includes the March Against Sexual Violence on April 3, vigil on April 14 and Resource Fairs on April 2 and 16.

CANCELLED

Summer Job & Volunteer Fair, originally on March 18

Mental Health Wellness, originally on March 21

TO BE DETERMINED

Commencement, planned for April 26

According to Chancellor Gallagher, it is too soon for the University to decide if a formal commencement ceremony will be held next month.

“I’m worried about graduation too,” Gallagher said at a Wednesday press conference. “We’ll make that decision as we get closer to the event.”