Pitt to host spring commencement online

Pitt announced Wednesday that spring commencement will move online this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Commencement will take place on the originally scheduled date of April 26, hosted via commencement.pitt.edu. The virtual ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. EST, lasting 30 minutes with remarks from Chancellor Patrick Gallagher, Provost Ann Cudd and four unnamed graduating students.

According to the press release, the University will host an in-person commencement ceremony for spring 2020 graduates “when circumstances permit large gatherings again,” but no further information was provided.

“The University community is determined not to let this class’s milestone go unmarked,” the press release said.

Further updates on spring commencement activities will be emailed to students when it becomes available, the press release said.