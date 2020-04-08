Construction at Pitt health care facility to resume

Construction will resume at a new Pitt health care facility on Centre Avenue, the University said Wednesday.

The facility, a health care research development located at 5051 Centre Avenue in Shadyside, is a joint development between Pitt and Wexford Science+Technology. It will serve as a home for labs, offices, startup companies and industry partners.

Gov. Tom Wolf previously issued a March 19 order closing all “non-life sustaining businesses” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including most construction projects. All Pitt construction projects in Oakland are on hold as a result of the order.

Pitt spokesperson Kevin Zwick said the state government granted Turner Construction Company, the University’s contractor, a waiver confirming that the 246,000 square foot project is a health care facility and can continue construction. The work will resume subject to appropriate social distancing and other precautions consistent with CDC guidelines.

Zwick said the eight-story historic building, once home to Ford Motor Company, is on track to open in fall 2021.