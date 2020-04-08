Pitt cancels all fall study abroad programming as pandemic continues

Pitt announced it is reviewing its pandemic preparedness plan, which includes setting up a centralized website for reliable updates about the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Pitt is cancelling all fall and full-year study abroad and study away programs in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Wednesday email from a top University official.

Ariel Armory, the vice provost for global affairs, said in the email to students that the University does not take the decision lightly, and made the decision to protect students.

“The future is impossible to predict, and we hope that the efforts being taken at Pitt, across the country and globally will slow the spread of the virus,” Armory said.

Pitt previously cancelled study abroad programming over spring break because of the pandemic, and recalled some students early this semester from countries with high numbers of cases.

Armory added that the University is making this decision now to ensure students have time to enroll in coursework at Pitt and secure housing for the fall term.

“Pitt is trying to make the most informed choices possible in a quickly evolving situation,” Armory said. “The University appreciates your support in our ongoing efforts to protect the well-being of our entire community.”