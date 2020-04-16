A quick rundown of HBO’s free content

With campuses emptied and University life brought to a halt, student journalism is in a tough spot right now. We’re asking our readers to please support the work of our current staff, as well as the next generation of Pitt student journalists, by donating here. Thank you for your support!

With many people social distancing at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, HBO has made almost 40 movies, shows and documentaries free for streaming via HBO GO, HBO Now and On Demand for the month of April. From classics to recent releases, rom com to drama, here’s what you can find.

Veep (Series, 2012 – 2019)

Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is the Vice President of the United States in this comedy series full of sharp dialogue and good chemistry between the cast. It follows her attempts to manage both the world of politics and her personal life, while also delving into the lives and careers of the shows supporting characters.

The Sopranos (Series, 1999 – 2007)

This critically-acclaimed drama follows Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), an Italian-American mob boss from New Jersey who struggles to balance his home life and his work as head of the Soprano family. “The Sopranos” has been named by multiple sites the greatest television show of all time for its story and characters.

Big Little Lies (Series, 2017 – 2019)

Based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, this dark comedy follows Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley as three mothers who end up involved in a murder investigation. The show’s two seasons, each seven episodes long, are known for their biting comedy and delicious drama.

The Wire (Series, 2002 – 2008)

This five-season drama begins as a story of officers and drug lords in Baltimore. As the series progresses, the plot starts to involve various different aspects of the local government. The show has been praised for its portrayal of urban life and its representation of every part of society, from the docks to the newsroom.

Blinded by the Light (2019)

Based on the memoir by Sarfraz Manzoor, this 2019 British comedy starring Viveik Kalra is about a young Pakistani man in 1980’s England who becomes inspired by the music of Bruce Springsteen to express himself.

Forget Paris (1995)

Written, directed by and starring Billy Crystal, this romantic comedy tells the story of an NBA referee (Crystal) and airline employee (Debra Winger) who start a romance after an encounter in Paris.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

This satirical take on the rom-com genre finds an unlucky-in-love architect (Rebel Wilson) stuck in the world of a romantic comedy after she hits her head during an attempted mugging, much to her dismay since she happens to hate the genre.

My Dog Skip (2000)

A family drama from 2000, this film is the story of a nine-year-old boy growing up in the 1950’s in Mississippi, whose mother gets him a pet dog after his only friend is drafted. It’s a boy and his dog movie, I shouldn’t have to say more.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)

A live action view into the world of the Pokémon games, “Detective Pikachu” follows Tim (Justice Smith) as he teams up with his late father’s talking Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds), who has mysteriously gained the ability to speak to solve the case that lead to his father’s death. This fun action ride will delight any Pokémon fans with its realization of battles and designs for the in-game creatures.

Sucker Punch (2011)

This action film from Zack Snyder stars Emily Browning as Babydoll, a young woman who is committed to an insane asylum. Her attempt to escape with some other patients is recounted via various imaginary sci-fi and high fantasy sequences.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

A pair of siblings arrive at the home of their recently deceased mother (Meryl Streep) and discover evidence of her extra-marital affair with a photographer (Clint Eastwood). Going through their mother’s things, the siblings learn how that affair changed both of their lives forever.

Unknown (2011)

Dr. Martin Harris (Liam Neeson) is visiting Berlin with his wife, but is caught in a car crash. When he wakes up four days later, he discovers his wife, who doesn’t remember him, with another man named “Harris” who has seemingly stolen his life. He sets out to prove who he is and uncover the truth of what is happening.

The Apollo (2019)

This documentary by Roger Ross Williams recounts how the Apollo Theater, a famous Harlem music hall, and its amateur night started the careers of many black artists over the years. Through a series of interviews, this documentary blends the history and the modern day life of the theater.

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (2020)

The lead up to the 40th annual MLK Oratorical Fest, where students from throughout Oakland, Calif., compete by performing various poems and speeches, is chronicled in this 2019 documentary directed by Amy Schatz.

The Case Against Adnan Syed (Series, 2019)

Following the success of the podcast “Serial,” this four-part documentary from Amy Berg examines new witness testimony and evidence related to the case of the murder of Hae-Min Lee and conviction of Adnan Syed, her ex.

McMillion$ (Series, 2020)

This six-part documentary covers how $24 million was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly game between 1989 and 2001 and the man behind the con, Jerry Jacobson, through in-depth interviews with both law enforcement and the perpetrators.