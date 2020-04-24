Chancellor, execs to donate part of salary to students

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher pledged Friday to donate 20% of his 2020-21 salary to “support students and the Pitt community” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pitt’s eight senior vice chancellors — the most senior members of the University leadership — joined Gallagher and will pledge 10% of their 2020-21 salary to “support the University’s students and mission.”

“I am honored to join my senior leadership team in giving back to the University of Pittsburgh and our students,” Gallagher said in a Friday press release. “In the face of this unprecedented crisis, we continue to respond in true Panther form: as a community.”

University spokesperson Kevin Zwick said Pitt’s Board of Trustees has not finalized the 2020-21 salaries for Pitt executives yet, and thus declined to specify the total amount for the donation. He said late Friday that the money would be allocated to Pitt’s general scholarship fund, which provides tuition assistance for students.

Pitt’s eight senior vice chancellors are:

Ann Cudd, the provost and senior vice chancellor

Kathy Humphrey, the senior vice chancellor for engagement and secretary of the Board of Trustees

Anantha Shekhar, the senior vice chancellor for health sciences and dean of the School of Medicine

Hari Sastry, the senior vice chancellor and chief financial officer

Rob Rutenbar, the senior vice chancellor for research

Greg Scott, the senior vice chancellor for business and operations

Geovette Washington, the senior vice chancellor and chief legal officer

Kris Davitt, the senior vice chancellor for philanthropic and alumni engagement

Correction: A previous version of this article named Arthur Levine as the senior vice chancellor for health sciences and dean of the School of Medicine for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Anantha Shekhar will hold this position during this time period. The Pitt News regrets this error.