Photos: Oakland, largely emptied

Oakland may look a little different than it did two months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s formerly crowded streets are not left completely empty. Walking through campus on Wednesday, it was not entirely a ghost town, with runners and bikers out and people grabbing food on Forbes Avenue. While familiar faces have been replaced with eyes and masks, and bumper-to-bumper traffic has largely been replaced with lonely Port Authority buses, Oakland is still Oakland and its familiar sights provide comfort. The Cathedral of Learning still stands tall over campus, the pigeons still feed in that same patch of grass, and most importantly, hospital workers can still be seen crossing the streets as their hospitals stand proudly throughout the city. Oakland misses its students, but they will be back.

Gallery | 17 Photos Kaycee Orwig | Visual Editor Various workers continue their jobs throughout Oakland.